BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Hospitalman John Hamrick, a field corpsman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

