    BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT [Image 13 of 15]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT

    BLYTHE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. James Blom, a rifleman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during transport to a helicopter raid as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 09:47
    Photo ID: 6532553
    VIRIN: 210222-M-OY155-1029
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: BLYTHE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Raid
    Helicopter
    Infantry
    Blythe
    Low-Light
    Precision Raid

