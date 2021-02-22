Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT [Image 12 of 15]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT

    BLYTHE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Scott Edwards, the company first sergeant with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, writes personnel accountability during transport to a helicopter raid as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Raid
    Helicopter
    Infantry
    Blythe
    Low-Light
    Precision Raid

