U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Scott Edwards, the company first sergeant with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, writes personnel accountability during transport to a helicopter raid as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 09:47
|Photo ID:
|6532549
|VIRIN:
|210222-M-OY155-1053
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|BLYTHE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT [Image 15 of 15], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
