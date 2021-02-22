BLT 1/1 Conducts Night Raid during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Scott Edwards, the company first sergeant with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, writes personnel accountability during transport to a helicopter raid as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based predeployment training exercise for the 11th MEU, and provides an opportunity to plan and execute Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 by Sgt Jennessa Davey