    4th Fighter Wing breaking barriers with Agile Combat Employment [Image 4 of 6]

    4th Fighter Wing breaking barriers with Agile Combat Employment

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    F-15E Strike Eagles participate in an Agile Combat Employment exercise Feb. 24, 2021 at Fort Fischer, North Carolina. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:05
    Photo ID: 6532417
    VIRIN: 210224-F-YG657-1004
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 76.86 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 4th Fighter Wing breaking barriers with Agile Combat Employment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Fighter Wing breaking barriers with Agile Combat Employment

    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    F-15E
    Strike Eagle
    SJAFB
    4 FW

