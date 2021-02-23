Spc. Kathleen Dougherty of the 99th Readiness Division's 78th Army Band participates in the division's FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up event Feb. 22-26 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event will prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive tactical environment. Further, it promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6532404 VIRIN: 210223-A-VX676-036 Resolution: 1000x664 Size: 394.61 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Soldier learns ABCs of leadership [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.