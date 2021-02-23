Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldier learns ABCs of leadership [Image 4 of 8]

    Army Reserve Soldier learns ABCs of leadership

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Spc. Kathleen Dougherty of the 99th Readiness Division's 78th Army Band participates in the division's FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up event Feb. 22-26 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event will prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive tactical environment. Further, it promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:04
    This work, Army Reserve Soldier learns ABCs of leadership [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve Soldier learns ABCs of leadership

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Best Warrior Competition
    Upper Darby
    78th Army Band
    99th Readiness Division
    Kathleen Dougherty

