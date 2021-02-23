Spc. Kathleen Dougherty of the 99th Readiness Division's 78th Army Band participates in the division's FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up event Feb. 22-26 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event will prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive tactical environment. Further, it promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 08:04
|Photo ID:
|6532397
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-VX676-001
|Resolution:
|1000x817
|Size:
|533.35 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Army Reserve Soldier learns ABCs of leadership
