12th CAB Soldiers bring the heat during aerial gunnery training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Victory," prepare to refuel a UH-60 Black Hawk, during live-fire aerial gunnery training at the Maneuver Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Thomas Mort)
|02.16.2021
|02.25.2021 08:13
|6532395
|210216-A-YQ762-0036
|6004x3374
|6.88 MB
|DE
|2
|1
