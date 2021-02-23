USS New Orleans General Quarters Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 23, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jailyn Ellis, left, from Wilson, N.C., and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Tashawn Cooper, from Johnsonville, S.C., closely inspect the fuel line connection aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

