HF21: Helicopter Support Team

U.S. Marines with 3d Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), worked together with Marines from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (1st MAW), to conduct helicopter support team aerial lift training during Hagåtña Fury 21 at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 24, 2021. CLR-3 is conducting Hagåtña Fury 21 in concert with elements of 3d Marine Division (MARDIV), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maritime Prepositioning Squadron 3 in order to build and test a “Fight Now” force capable of providing expeditionary sustainment from key maritime terrain in support of III MEF. During the exercise, CLR-3 is operating with 3D MARDIV and 1st MAW to execute seizure and defense of key maritime terrain and expeditionary advanced base sustainment operations around Okinawa, while simultaneously conducting an MPF offload and distributed command and control from Naval Base Guam. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Warrant Officer John C. Lamb)

