    USS Porter Departs Souda Bay [Image 11 of 14]

    USS Porter Departs Souda Bay

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    02.25.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210223-N-BM428-0037 SOUDA BAY (Feb. 23, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Ventura moves line from the forcastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) to the forward boatswain’s locker for storage after departing Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 23, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 05:23
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
