210223-N-BM428-0013 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 23, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel Ventura heaves line on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while departing Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 23, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2016 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6532241 VIRIN: 210223-N-BM428-0013 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 785.48 KB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Departs Souda Bay [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.