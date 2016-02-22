210220-N-BM428-0021 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 20, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) departs Souda Bay, Greece, Feb. 20, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2016 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6532235 VIRIN: 210220-N-BM428-0021 Resolution: 3476x2483 Size: 843.12 KB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Visits Souda Bay [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.