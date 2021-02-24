210224-N-AS200-1034 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2021) Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, NAF El Centro (center) prepares to deliver remarks about lowering flags onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, February 24, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 04:57
|Photo ID:
|6532226
|VIRIN:
|210224-N-AS200-1034
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF El Centro lowers flags to half-staff to mourn COVID-19 fatalities, by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
