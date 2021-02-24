Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF El Centro lowers flags to half-staff to mourn COVID-19 fatalities

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210224-N-AS200-1034 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2021) Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, NAF El Centro (center) prepares to deliver remarks about lowering flags onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, February 24, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    NAF El Centro lowers Flags to half-staff to mourn COVID-19 fatalities

