Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, conduct a barrel change on a machine gun during a live-fire range in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021. Kilo Company was the second element to conduct the live-fire range in preparation for upcoming company live-fire training. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)
|02.23.2021
|SETERMOEN, NO
