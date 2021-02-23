Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, provide suppressive fire during a live-fire range in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021. Kilo Company was the second element to conduct the live-fire range in preparation for upcoming company live-fire training. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

