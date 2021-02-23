Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range [Image 8 of 9]

    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, provide suppressive fire during a live-fire range in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021. Kilo Company was the second element to conduct the live-fire range in preparation for upcoming company live-fire training. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

    NATO
    Norway
    EUCOM
    MARFOREUR/AF
    V36
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe

