Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range [Image 6 of 9]

    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Shell casings lay in the snow while U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa, provide suppressive fire during a live-fire range in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021. Kilo Company was the second element to conduct the live-fire range in preparation for upcoming company live-fire training. MRF-E focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 04:55
    Photo ID: 6532206
    VIRIN: 210223-M-JH495-1007
    Resolution: 5184x2916
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range
    Buddy Rushers: MRF-E Marines Conduct Live-Fire Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    EUCOM
    MARFOREUR/AF
    V36
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT