    Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro [Image 5 of 9]

    Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210424-N-AS200-1015 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2021) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will conduct an information exchange onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, February 24- March 3, to trade best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2021 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis)

