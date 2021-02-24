210424-N-AS200-1010 El Centro, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2021) The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, conduct training onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro February 24, 2021. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will participate in information exchange onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, February 24- March 3, to trade best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2021 show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis)

