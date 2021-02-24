Team Sabers Competes in 16th CAB DART Competition

Team Saber, the downed aircraft recovery team (DART) assigned to 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade uses a downed aircraft recovery kit during the brigade’s DART competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2021. The DART bag is prepared by the team members and contained mission essential tools and equipment in recovering a downed aircraft.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nico Cayetano, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

Date Taken: 02.24.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US