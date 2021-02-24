Team Saber, the downed aircraft recovery team (DART) assigned to 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade uses a downed aircraft recovery kit during the brigade’s DART competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2021. The DART bag is prepared by the team members and contained mission essential tools and equipment in recovering a downed aircraft.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nico Cayetano, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|02.24.2021
Date Posted: 02.25.2021
|6532135
VIRIN: 210224-A-VA477-0018
|5472x3648
|3.56 MB
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|3
|2
This work, Team Sabers Competes in 16th CAB DART Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Nicojohn Cayetano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
