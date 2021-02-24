Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Sabers Competes in 16th CAB DART Competition [Image 6 of 10]

    Team Sabers Competes in 16th CAB DART Competition

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nicojohn Cayetano 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pfc. Alexander Vaughn, an aircraft pneudraulics repairer assigned to Delta Troop, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, cuts the damaged hydraulic tube on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter vertical stabilizer during the brigade’s Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2021. The DART competition evaluated each battalion’s ability to perform deliberate helicopter recovery in a simulated contested environment.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nico Cayetano, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Sabers Competes in 16th CAB DART Competition [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Nicojohn Cayetano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

