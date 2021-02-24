Team Sabers Competes in 16th CAB DART Competition

Pfc. Alexander Vaughn, an aircraft pneudraulics repairer assigned to Delta Troop, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares a hydraulic tube during the brigade’s Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 24, 2021. The DART competition evaluated each battalion’s ability to perform deliberate helicopter recovery in a simulated contested environment.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nico Cayetano, 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
