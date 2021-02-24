Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits FEMA COVID Vaccination Site [Image 11 of 17]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits FEMA COVID Vaccination Site

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III briefs the press from the Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 02:15
    Photo ID: 6532063
    VIRIN: 210224-D-XI929-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits FEMA COVID Vaccination Site [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    SecDef
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

