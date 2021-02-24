Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, visits with service members assisting the Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 02:15
|Photo ID:
|6532061
|VIRIN:
|210224-D-XI929-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits FEMA COVID Vaccination Site [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
