USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb.20, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Bradley Sipes, from San Diego, holds a firehose during a damage control drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Feb. 20, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

