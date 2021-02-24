Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing Watch

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Spc. Jacob Nachazel (left), and Spc. Logan Huizinga, all combat engineers with the 1433rd Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard, stand watch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 24, 2021. National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Photo ID: 6531793
    VIRIN: 210224-A-PZ950-1447
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing Watch, by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guardsmen
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

