Standing Watch

U.S Army Spc. Jacob Nachazel (left), and Spc. Logan Huizinga, all combat engineers with the 1433rd Engineer Company, Michigan National Guard, stand watch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 24, 2021. National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

