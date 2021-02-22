USS Laboon Conducts Operations with CSG2

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) – Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Rollen Manliguez, from San Antonio, chips paint aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 22, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

