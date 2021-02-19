Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    402nd AFSB celebrates accomplishments of African Americans with Black History Month LPD [Image 2 of 4]

    402nd AFSB celebrates accomplishments of African Americans with Black History Month LPD

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade gathered for a leader professional development, also known as an LPD, session focused on the accomplishments and legacy of African American Soldiers in the Army.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6531312
    VIRIN: 210219-D-DO523-669
    Resolution: 2335x3022
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 402nd AFSB celebrates accomplishments of African Americans with Black History Month LPD [Image 4 of 4], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LPD
    Black History Month
    Project Inclusion

