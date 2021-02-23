Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mitscher Conducts Operations in U.S. 2nd Fleet

    Mitscher Conducts Operations in U.S. 2nd Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210223-N-QD512-1095 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Roberto Ponce, from Albuquerque, greases a torpedo hoist aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Feb. 23, 2021. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

    This work, Mitscher Conducts Operations in U.S. 2nd Fleet [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

