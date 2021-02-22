Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC [Image 4 of 4]

    NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, briefs the Capitol Reponse leadership team in Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 11:23
    Photo ID: 6530966
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-SD031-2004
    Resolution: 5035x3357
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC
    NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC
    NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC
    NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT