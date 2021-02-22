NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC

U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, briefs the Capitol Reponse leadership team in Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

