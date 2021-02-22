U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, briefs the Capitol Reponse leadership team in Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 11:23
|Photo ID:
|6530966
|VIRIN:
|210222-Z-SD031-2004
|Resolution:
|5035x3357
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|TAYLOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NGB Chief Gen. Hokanson Visits Michigan Leadership in DC [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT