Capt. Christopher Tengler, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the leg tuck (LTK), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The LTK assesses the strength of the soldier's grip, arm, shoulder and trunk muscles which assist soldiers in load carriage and in avoiding injuries to the back. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 07:10
|Photo ID:
|6530676
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-QY770-1008
|Resolution:
|5599x3325
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th Signal Command Theater -Provisional ACFT training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
335th Signal Command ACFT Training
