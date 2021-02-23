335th Signal Command Theater -Provisional ACFT training

Capt. Christopher Tengler, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the leg tuck (LTK), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The LTK assesses the strength of the soldier's grip, arm, shoulder and trunk muscles which assist soldiers in load carriage and in avoiding injuries to the back. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

