335th Signal Command Theater -Provisional ACFT training

Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Vo, chief paralegal noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the carry portion of the sprint-drag-carry event (SDC), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The SDC is a test of strength, endurance, and anaerobic capacity, which are needed to accomplish high intensity combat tasks that last from a few seconds to several minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 07:13
|Photo ID:
|6530675
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-QY770-1005
|Resolution:
|5416x3703
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
335th Signal Command ACFT Training
