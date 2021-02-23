Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 6 of 8]

    335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo 

    203rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Derrick Johnson, supply noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the drag portion of the sprint-drag-carry event (SDC), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The SDC is a test of strength, endurance, and anaerobic capacity, which are needed to accomplish high intensity combat tasks that last from a few seconds to several minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 07:16
    Photo ID: 6530674
    VIRIN: 210222-A-QY770-1006
    Resolution: 4832x3027
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Army
    ARCENT
    ACFT

