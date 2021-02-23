335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

Capt. Christopher Tengler, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the sprint portion of the sprint-drag-carry event (SDC), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The SDC is a test of strength, endurance, and anaerobic capacity, which are needed to accomplish high intensity combat tasks that last from a few seconds to several minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

