335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

Capt. Christopher Tengler, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the sprint portion of the sprint-drag-carry event (SDC), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The SDC is a test of strength, endurance, and anaerobic capacity, which are needed to accomplish high intensity combat tasks that last from a few seconds to several minutes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)
|02.23.2021
|02.24.2021 07:15
|6530673
|210222-A-QY770-1007
|6160x4057
|3.25 MB
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|2
|0
335th Signal Command ACFT Training
