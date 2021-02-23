Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 3 of 8]

    335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo 

    203rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Vo, chief paralegal noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the hand release push-up (HRP), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The HRP is an upper body endurance test that represents repetitive and sustained pushing used in combat tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 07:16
    Photo ID: 6530671
    VIRIN: 210222-A-QY770-1004
    Resolution: 6371x4102
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    335th Signal Command ACFT Training

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Army
    ARCENT
    ACFT

