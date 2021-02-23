335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Vo, chief paralegal noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the hand release push-up (HRP), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The HRP is an upper body endurance test that represents repetitive and sustained pushing used in combat tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6530671
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-QY770-1004
|Resolution:
|6371x4102
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
335th Signal Command ACFT Training
