Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Vo, chief paralegal noncommissioned officer, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, performs the hand release push-up (HRP), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The HRP is an upper body endurance test that represents repetitive and sustained pushing used in combat tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 07:16 Photo ID: 6530671 VIRIN: 210222-A-QY770-1004 Resolution: 6371x4102 Size: 3.8 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.