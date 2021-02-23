Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 2 of 8]

    335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo 

    203rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Solie, noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, instructs soldiers on the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The ACFT consists of six events 3 repetition maximum deadlift, standing power throw, hand release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, leg tuck, and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: EAST POINT, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Army
    ARCENT
    ACFT

