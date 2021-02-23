335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Solie, noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, instructs soldiers on the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The ACFT consists of six events 3 repetition maximum deadlift, standing power throw, hand release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, leg tuck, and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 02.23.2021
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW