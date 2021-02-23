Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Solie, noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, instructs soldiers on the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The ACFT consists of six events 3 repetition maximum deadlift, standing power throw, hand release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, leg tuck, and a 2-mile run. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 07:16
|Photo ID:
|6530670
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-QY770-1001
|Resolution:
|6039x3655
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Juan Carlos Izquierdo, identified by DVIDS
335th Signal Command ACFT Training
