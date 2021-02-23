335th Signal Command Theatre-Provisional ACFT training

Capt. Kenneth Luu, intelligence officer in charge, 335th Signal Command Theater-Provisional, conducts the 3 repetition maximum deadlift (MDL), Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 23, 2021. The MDL event represents movements required to safely and effectively lift heavy loads from the ground, jump, bound and tolerate landing. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Juan Carlos Izquierdo / ARCENT Public Affairs)
335th Signal Command ACFT Training
