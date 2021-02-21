Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GILA BEND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signal a vehicle at an entry control point after a simulated airfield seizure mission during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6530578
    VIRIN: 210221-M-LE234-1078
    Resolution: 4884x3256
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Holds Security at Airfield during RUT [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Force Protection
    Urban Operations
    Infantry
    BLT 1/1
    Airfield Seizure

