U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signal a vehicle at an entry control point after a simulated airfield seizure mission during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6530578 VIRIN: 210221-M-LE234-1078 Resolution: 4884x3256 Size: 9.16 MB Location: GILA BEND, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1 Holds Security at Airfield during RUT [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.