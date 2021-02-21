Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Holds Security at Airfield during RUT [Image 2 of 10]

    BLT 1/1 Holds Security at Airfield during RUT

    GILA BEND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrols an airfield after participating in a simulated airfield seizure mission during a Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6530577
    VIRIN: 210221-M-LE234-1029
    Resolution: 5729x3223
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Holds Security at Airfield during RUT [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Force Protection
    Urban Operations
    Infantry
    BLT 1/1
    Airfield Seizure

