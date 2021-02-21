BLT 1/1 Holds Security at Airfield during RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Daniel Yates, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security while conducting a patrol after a simulated airfield seizure mission during a Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 21, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 02:05
|Photo ID:
|6530568
|VIRIN:
|210221-M-LE234-1017
|Resolution:
|5849x3290
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
