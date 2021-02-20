Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    A U.S. Marine with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security during a simulated airfield seizure as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based training exercise during the 11th MEU’s predeployment training program, and provides the MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 01:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Vision
    Combined Arms
    Infantry
    Helicopter Raid
    RUT
    Airfield Seizure

