BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide security during a simulated airfield seizure as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based training exercise during the 11th MEU’s predeployment training program, and provides the MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

