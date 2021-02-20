U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a patrol during a simulated airfield seizure as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based training exercise during the 11th MEU’s predeployment training program, and provides the MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 01:13
|Photo ID:
|6530557
|VIRIN:
|210220-M-LE234-1148
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.99 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT