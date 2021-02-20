Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a patrol during a simulated airfield seizure as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Gila Bend, Arizona, Feb. 20, 2021. RUT is the final shore-based training exercise during the 11th MEU’s predeployment training program, and provides the MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 01:13
    Photo ID: 6530557
    VIRIN: 210220-M-LE234-1148
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    BLT 1/1 Conducts Airfield Seizure during Realistic Urban Training Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    Combined Arms
    Infantry
    Helicopter Raid
    RUT
    Airfield Seizure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT