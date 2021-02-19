JAAGA Awards 2021

Service members from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron pose with Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, 18th Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Bender, 18th Wing command chief master sgt., at the Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. The JAAGA Award is presented annualy to one member of the Japan Air Self Defense Force and one member of the U.S. Air Force for outstanding contributions to the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

