    JAAGA Awards 2021

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Service members from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron pose with Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, 18th Wing Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Bender, 18th Wing command chief master sgt., at the Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. The JAAGA Award is presented annualy to one member of the Japan Air Self Defense Force and one member of the U.S. Air Force for outstanding contributions to the U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    This work, JAAGA Awards 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

