JAAGA Awards 2021

U.S. Air Force Col. Beth Sumners, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, speaks during the 2021 Japan-America Air Force Goodwill Association awards ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. JAAGA promotes friendly and cooperative relationships between the Japan Air Self Defense Force and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

