    Gateway Arch Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2]

    Gateway Arch Reenlistment

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    ST. LOUIS (Feb. 23, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Dalton Kotz, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, reenlists in front of the Gateway Arch, Feb. 23, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    reenlistment
    Navy
    recruiting
    Gateway Arch
    Mid America

