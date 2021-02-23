Gateway Arch Reenlistment

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 23, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Dalton Kotz, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, reenlists in front of the Gateway Arch, Feb. 23, 2021. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

