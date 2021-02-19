Falcon Hockey Defeats Canisius College in a 4-3 OT Victory

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force forward Marshall Bowery fights for the puck against Canisius College defenseman Blake Wareham during a game at the Academy’s Cadet Ice Arena, Feb. 19, 2021. Air Force defeated Canisius 4-3. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)
