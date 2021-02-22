New Annual Rifle Qualification To Make Marines More Lethal

Marines with Weapons Training Battalion conduct the Annual Rifle Qualification train-the-trainer course on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 17, 2021. The ARQ is replacing the current Annual Rifle Training to increase lethality by creating a more operationally realistic training environment which will be implemented service-wide by fiscal year 2022.
