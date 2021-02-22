Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Annual Rifle Qualification To Make Marines More Lethal

    New Annual Rifle Qualification To Make Marines More Lethal

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rachael A Treon 

    Communication Directorate             

    Marines with Weapons Training Battalion conduct the Annual Rifle Qualification train-the-trainer course on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 17, 2021. The ARQ is replacing the current Annual Rifle Training to increase lethality by creating a more operationally realistic training environment which will be implemented service-wide by fiscal year 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6530311
    VIRIN: 210217-N-SK327-0067
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 893.54 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Annual Rifle Qualification To Make Marines More Lethal, by PO2 Rachael A Treon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Annual Rifle Qualification To Make Marines More Lethal

    USMC
    expert
    Marine Corps
    Rifle
    annual Rifle qualification

