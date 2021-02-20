Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors, Airmen and National Guardsmen fight freezing temperatures to deliver water after winter storm Uri halt North Texas [Image 7 of 7]

    Sailors, Airmen and National Guardsmen fight freezing temperatures to deliver water after winter storm Uri halt North Texas

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Candateshia Pafford 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    FORT WORTH, TX (Feb. 23, 2021) – Winter Storm Uri brought devastating weather to North Texas, Feb. 12-16, to include power outages and freezing temperatures in the days following. Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, acting as a staging hub, worked with FEMA, the Dallas Army Aviation Support Facility and with 36th Combat Aviation Brigade to get much needed water across Texas. (Courtesy photos from Dallas Army Aviation Support Facility)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6530306
    VIRIN: 210223-N-OT855-007
    Resolution: 1918x1080
    Size: 559.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Sailors, Airmen and National Guardsmen fight freezing temperatures to deliver water after winter storm Uri halt North Texas [Image 7 of 7], by Candateshia Pafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas

    water
    Winter Storm
    Texas

