U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force forward Thomas Daskas attempts to get around Canisius College defenseman Blake Wareham during a home game at the Academy’s Cadet Ice Arena, Feb. 20, 2021. Air Force defeats Canisius 5-1. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6530096
|VIRIN:
|210220-F-NH566-1035
|Resolution:
|3600x2396
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey vs Canisius College [Image 13 of 13], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT